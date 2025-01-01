Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2025 Kia Sportage

13,172 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12309698

2025 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPU3DF6S7339410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25094
  • Mileage 13,172 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2021 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium 53,934 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Optima LX+ One Owner, 2 sets tires! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Kia Optima LX+ One Owner, 2 sets tires! 110,869 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Trax 2LT AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Chevrolet Trax 2LT AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 198,647 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2025 Kia Sportage