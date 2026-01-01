Menu
2026 Kia Sportage

11,994 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
LX FWD

13470298

LX FWD

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPU3DF7T7427917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26006
  • Mileage 11,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 94,398 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord Sedan Touring Automatic for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Accord Sedan Touring Automatic 194,080 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V 4WD EX CVT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda HR-V 4WD EX CVT 215,762 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
