2002 GMC Sierra 1500

300,250 KM

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

519-666-2800

SL

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

300,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6053736
  VIN: 2GTEC19V321114468

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 300,250 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

