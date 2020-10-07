Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 GMC Envoy

178,350 KM

Details Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2003 GMC Envoy

2003 GMC Envoy

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC Envoy

SLE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1606762220
  2. 1606762220
  3. 1606762220
  4. 1606762220
  5. 1606762220
  6. 1606762220
  7. 1606762220
  8. 1606762220
  9. 1606762220
  10. 1606762220
  11. 1606762220
  12. 1606762220
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,350KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169989
  • VIN: 1GKDT13S632355215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 27,212 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 176,548 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sp...
 132,200 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory