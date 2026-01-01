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Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.4L AMG for sale in Komoka, ON

2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

278,606 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

5.4L AMG

Watch This Vehicle
14005239

2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

5.4L AMG

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
278,606KM
As Is Condition
VIN WDBNG74J53A367924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-666-XXXX

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519-666-0660

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class