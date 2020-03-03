Menu
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix

GTP

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix

GTP

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4769847
  • Stock #: 015
  • VIN: 2G2WR524341168629
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2004 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX GTP 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 

 

Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

