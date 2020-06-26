Menu
Account
Sign In
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 5251286
  2. 5251286
  3. 5251286
  4. 5251286
  5. 5251286
  6. 5251286
  7. 5251286
  8. 5251286
  9. 5251286
  10. 5251286
  11. 5251286
  12. 5251286
  13. 5251286
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,300KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5251286
  • VIN: 2HGES15395H037464
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2017 Nissan Murano S
 92,700 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 95,700 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 149,620 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory