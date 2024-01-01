Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2005 TOYOTA MATRIX AS - IS</strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519 666 2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-size: medium; background-color: #f9f9f9;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #1c2b33; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-wrap;>226 289 5416</span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p><p> </p>

2005 Toyota Matrix

315,495 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1722194324
  2. 1722194324
  3. 1722194324
  4. 1722194324
  5. 1722194324
  6. 1722194324
  7. 1722194324
  8. 1722194324
  9. 1722194324
  10. 1722194324
  11. 1722194324
  12. 1722194324
  13. 1722194324
  14. 1722194324
  15. 1722194324
  16. 1722194324
  17. 1722194324
  18. 1722194324
  19. 1722194324
  20. 1722194324
  21. 1722194324
  22. 1722194324
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
315,495KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 315,495 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 TOYOTA MATRIX AS - IS

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

"This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2005 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Auto for sale in Komoka, ON
2005 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Auto 315,495 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan NV200 NV 200 2.5 SV for sale in Komoka, ON
2015 Nissan NV200 NV 200 2.5 SV 189,199 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - GLS for sale in Komoka, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - GLS 174,425 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Matrix