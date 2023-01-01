$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford Econoline
E-250 Cargo-Van
Location
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
39,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10635084
- VIN: 1FTNE24W36DA52421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 39,495 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0