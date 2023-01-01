Menu
2006 Ford Econoline

39,495 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo-Van

2006 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo-Van

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635084
  • VIN: 1FTNE24W36DA52421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 39,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

