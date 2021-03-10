Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

225,991 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
519-666-2800

SLE

SLE

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

225,991KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6730700
  • VIN: 2GTEK13T661155967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

