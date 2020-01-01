Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2006 Honda CR-V EXL

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

CD Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.