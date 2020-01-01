Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2006 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 244,975KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473576
  • Stock #: 007
  • VIN: JHLRD78946C803136
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2006 Honda CR-V EXL

 


CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 

Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

