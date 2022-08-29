2006 Nissan 350Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9152470

9152470 VIN: JN1AZ34E46M352407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential

