2006 Pontiac Solstice

186,650 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8473632
  Stock #: 024
  VIN: 1G2MB35B96Y117310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 186,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 PONTIAC SOLSTICE - VERY RARE! 

Second owner had since 2007 and never has winter driven it. No accident vehicle and one of a kind. Hard to find a Automatic Solstice on the market! Summer Ready with Certification and a 30 Day Warranty Guarantee!

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Convertible Soft Top

