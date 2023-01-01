$4,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2006 Toyota Matrix
2006 Toyota Matrix
BASE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
299,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9480762
- VIN: 2T1KR32E16C554932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From LOBO Motors
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0