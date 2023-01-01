Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

Details Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1673621649
  2. 1673621649
  3. 1673621649
  4. 1673621649
  5. 1673621650
  6. 1673621649
  7. 1673621645
  8. 1673621649
  9. 1673621647
  10. 1673621647
  11. 1673621645
  12. 1673621648
  13. 1673621648
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480762
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E16C554932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LOBO Motors

2009 Toyota Camry LE
 79,640 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX
 238,251 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 196,210 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory