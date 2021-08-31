2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8037010

8037010 Stock #: 007

007 VIN: 3GNFK12327G184338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 227,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

