2007 Ford Ranger

206,836 KM

Make it Yours
2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,836KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6566027
  • Stock #: 064
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E37PA15196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 064
  • Mileage 206,836 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Ranger 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

