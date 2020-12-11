Menu
2007 Honda Civic

168,712 KM

Details

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6311655
  • Stock #: 029
  • VIN: 2HGFA15397H033960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,712 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Civic DX-G

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

