$4,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Pilot
4WD EX-L
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Sold As Is
$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,612 MI
Vehicle Description
2007 HONDA PILOT EX-L !
DRIVES GREAT ,, HAS BEEN UNDERCOATED ,, A/C BLOWS COLD ,, HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CRUISE CONTROL / NO LIGHTS ON DASH! *Vehicle is in MILES*
Local trade-in and is being sold as-is. However, you safety and you save! (don't know what is needed for safety but customers are more than welcome to bring to their mechanic for a inspection) **** ANY TRADE INS ARE WELCOME
"This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
