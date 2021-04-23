Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

191,622 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,622KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6995240
  Stock #: 010
  VIN: 5NPET46C17H270180

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 010
  Mileage 191,622 KM

Vehicle Description

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
Financing Available on most vehicles
Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual Steering

