$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-666-2800
2007 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9068623
- Stock #: 057
- VIN: 4T1BK46KX7U040782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,618 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 TOYOTA CAMRY LE V6! 207KM
CERTIFIED + 30 DAY WARRANTY
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing.
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.