Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Yaris

162,914 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Yaris

BASE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1675362742
  2. 1675362740
  3. 1675362765
  4. 1675362765
  5. 1675362765
  6. 1675362765
  7. 1675362765
  8. 1675362765
  9. 1675362765
  10. 1675362765
  11. 1675362765
  12. 1675362765
  13. 1675362742
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,914KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575443
  • VIN: JTDBT923X71025455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LOBO Motors

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 187,350 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 185,613 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 312,361 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory