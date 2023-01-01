$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2007 Toyota Yaris
2007 Toyota Yaris
BASE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
162,914KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9575443
- VIN: JTDBT923X71025455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From LOBO Motors
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0