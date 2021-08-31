2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 3 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7807617

7807617 Stock #: 064

064 VIN: 1FTRW12W68KB69145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,346 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Aid Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Windows Sliding Rear Window Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.