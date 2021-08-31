Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

195,346 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1635184557
  2. 1635184554
  3. 1635184560
  4. 1635184559
  5. 1635184559
  6. 1635184557
  7. 1635184561
  8. 1635184558
  9. 1635184557
  10. 1635184558
  11. 1635184560
  12. 1635184561
  13. 1635184560
  14. 1635184560
  15. 1635184560
  16. 1635184560
  17. 1635184560
  18. 1635184561
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

195,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807617
  • Stock #: 064
  • VIN: 1FTRW12W68KB69145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD F-150 XLT 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2008 Buick Lucerne CX
 198,046 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Fusion SEL
 255,149 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Hy...
 174,923 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory