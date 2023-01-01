Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

202,300 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

2009 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9542218
  VIN: WBAPL33549A404048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 335i X-Drive 


THIS VEHICLE IS NOT BEING SOLD WITH CARS IN LOBO LTD. (BEING SOLD FROM MECHANIC) 
TEXT/CALL - 226-998-2785 or 519-495-3821
Great condition, certified, clean and comfortable ride. 
Meching is selling the car certified, all it needs left for safety is Front and Rear Brakes which will be done before car is sold. 

Following work done to vehicle;-Front Lower Control Arms-Front Sway Bar Links-Coolant Flex Pipe -Washer Fluid Pump-Front Wipers -Spark Plugs / Coils -Oil Changr done 1000km ago (done every 6000km)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

