Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Challenger

224,900 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Challenger

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1627589745
  2. 1627589745
  3. 1627589745
  4. 1627589745
  5. 1627589745
  6. 1627589745
  7. 1627589745
  8. 1627589745
  9. 1627589745
  10. 1627589745
  11. 1627589745
  12. 1627589745
  13. 1627589745
  14. 1627589745
  15. 1627589745
  16. 1627589745
  17. 1627589745
  18. 1627589745
  19. 1627589745
  20. 1627589745
  21. 1627589745
  22. 1627589745
  23. 1627589745
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

224,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7422515
  • Stock #: 062
  • VIN: 2B3LJ44V49H526892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 224,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Challenger

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2009 Toyota Yaris
 154,190 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Insight LX
 206,730 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Clu...
 156,108 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory