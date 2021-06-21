2009 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495 + taxes & licensing
224,900 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7422515

7422515 Stock #: 062

062 VIN: 2B3LJ44V49H526892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 224,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain High Output Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor

