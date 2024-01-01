Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2009 FORD F-250 SUPERDUTY XLT 4X4 132,XXXKM</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>VERY VERY CLEAN TRUCK ,, COMES CERTIFIED ,, CAN BE FINANCED ,, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAIBLE ,, CAN BE PURCHASED AS-IS BEFORE SAFETY IS DONE </strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CALL NOW !! WILL NOT BE ON OUR LOT FOR LONG !!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519-666-2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226-289-5416</span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

2009 Ford F-250

132,398 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford F-250

4X4 XLT SUPER DUTY F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-250

4X4 XLT SUPER DUTY F-250

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1709051450
  2. 1709051450
  3. 1709051450
  4. 1709051450
  5. 1709051450
  6. 1709051450
  7. 1709051450
  8. 1709051450
  9. 1709051450
  10. 1709051450
  11. 1709051450
  12. 1709051450
  13. 1709051450
  14. 1709051450
  15. 1709051450
  16. 1709051450
  17. 1709051450
  18. 1709051450
  19. 1709051450
  20. 1709051450
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSX21579EA64613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 068
  • Mileage 132,398 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 FORD F-250 SUPERDUTY XLT 4X4 132,XXXKM

VERY VERY CLEAN TRUCK ,, COMES CERTIFIED ,, CAN BE FINANCED ,, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAIBLE ,, CAN BE PURCHASED AS-IS BEFORE SAFETY IS DONE 

CALL NOW !! WILL NOT BE ON OUR LOT FOR LONG !!

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring for sale in Komoka, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 236,195 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Maxima SV for sale in Komoka, ON
2018 Nissan Maxima SV 87,633 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Komoka, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring 174,404 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-250