Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 4661628
  2. 4661628
  3. 4661628
  4. 4661628
  5. 4661628
  6. 4661628
  7. 4661628
  8. 4661628
  9. 4661628
  10. 4661628
  11. 4661628
  12. 4661628
  13. 4661628
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4661628
  • Stock #: 039
  • VIN: 2HGFA16479H027133
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2009 HONDA CIVIC DX-G


CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 


Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 89,700 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus IS 250
 202,415 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 140,750 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Send A Message