Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1583873668
  2. 1583873668
  3. 1583873668
  4. 1583873668
  5. 1583873668
  6. 1583873668
  7. 1583873668
  8. 1583873668
  9. 1583873668
  10. 1583873668
  11. 1583873668
  12. 1583873668
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,194KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4717908
  • Stock #: 050
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67879Z430331
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2009 Pontiac Vibe

 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 

 

Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Equalizer
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 127,348 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Impreza ...
 95,980 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 50,150 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Send A Message