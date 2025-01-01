Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2009 TOYOTA COROLLA LE ! </strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>BEING SOLD AS-IS , RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD , VEHICLE IS IN MILES , BODY IS CLEAN </strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519-666-2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226-289-5416</span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

154,908 MI

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12216765

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1740494130
  2. 1740494130
  3. 1740494130
  4. 1740494130
  5. 1740494130
  6. 1740494130
  7. 1740494130
  8. 1740494130
  9. 1740494130
  10. 1740494130
  11. 1740494130
  12. 1740494130
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,908MI
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,908 MI

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA LE ! 

BEING SOLD AS-IS , RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD , VEHICLE IS IN MILES , BODY IS CLEAN 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ REALTREE EDITION for sale in Komoka, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ REALTREE EDITION 112,680 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic SI - Certified/Clean for sale in Komoka, ON
2013 Honda Civic SI - Certified/Clean 238,012 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Komoka, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla LE 164,391 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Main

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla