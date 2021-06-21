Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Caliber

231,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

Uptown

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Caliber

Uptown

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1630364204
  2. 1630364204
  3. 1630364204
  4. 1630364204
  5. 1630364204
  6. 1630364204
  7. 1630364204
  8. 1630364204
  9. 1630364204
  10. 1630364204
  11. 1630364204
  12. 1630364204
  13. 1630364204
  14. 1630364204
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

231,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7563124
  • Stock #: 037
  • VIN: 1B3CB9HB5AD636930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 DODGE CALIBRE  Uptown

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2009 Chevrolet Trave...
 218,238 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 154,758 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 160,852 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory