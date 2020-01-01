Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 WT CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

