2010 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.