2010 Toyota Corolla

82,248 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,248KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373172
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC256116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

