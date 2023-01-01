$11,499+ tax & licensing
LOBO Motors
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
173,542KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9642001
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC350433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,542 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
