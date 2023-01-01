Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

173,542 KM

Details Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

173,542KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642001
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC350433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
