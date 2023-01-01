2010 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $11,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 5 4 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9642001

9642001 VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC350433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,542 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

