Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport for sale in Komoka, ON

2010 Toyota RAV4

223,002 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

223,002KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTMRK4DV8A5086239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2010 Toyota RAV4