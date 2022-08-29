Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW X5

278,700 KM

Details Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

35D

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X5

35D

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1664031402
  2. 1664031404
  3. 1664031403
  4. 1664031400
  5. 1664031400
  6. 1664031403
  7. 1664031404
  8. 1664031403
  9. 1664031403
  10. 1664031402
  11. 1664031404
  12. 1664031403
  13. 1664031402
  14. 1664031403
  15. 1664031404
  16. 1664031402
  17. 1664031400
  18. 1664031403
  19. 1664031402
  20. 1664031402
  21. 1664031426
  22. 1664031426
  23. 1664031426
  24. 1664031426
  25. 1664031426
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

278,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091804
  • VIN: 5UXZW0C51BL371049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2010 Toyota Camry SE
 194,091 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS w/...
 184,527 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX
 56,300 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory