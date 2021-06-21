Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

130,009 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1626360866
  2. 1626360866
  3. 1626360866
  4. 1626360866
  5. 1626360866
  6. 1626360866
  7. 1626360866
  8. 1626360866
  9. 1626360866
  10. 1626360866
  11. 1626360866
  12. 1626360866
  13. 1626360866
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

130,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7343870
  • Stock #: 042
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5S98B7226732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,009 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET CRUZE Eco w/1SA

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2008 Hyundai Sonata
 197,074 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 142,706 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 259,283 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory