Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

176,678 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1682955150
  2. 1682955150
  3. 1682955149
  4. 1682955145
  5. 1682955150
  6. 1682955146
  7. 1682955149
  8. 1682955150
  9. 1682955148
  10. 1682955150
  11. 1682955149
  12. 1682955150
  13. 1682955148
  14. 1682955150
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899570
  • Stock #: 032
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH3B7249417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,678 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 chevrolet cruze - Automatic - Certified 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

 

 

 

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 176,678 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 180,600 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade N...
 66,254 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory