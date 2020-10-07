Menu
2011 Chevrolet Impala

140,536 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6004809
  • Stock #: 038
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EKXB1331390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 038
  • Mileage 140,536 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

