Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

270,781 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1686424442
  2. 1686424443
  3. 1686424522
  4. 1686424522
  5. 1686424522
  6. 1686424436
  7. 1686424443
  8. 1686424435
  9. 1686424443
  10. 1686424444
  11. 1686424441
  12. 1686424443
  13. 1686424440
  14. 1686424444
  15. 1686424443
  16. 1686424522
  17. 1686424522
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
270,781KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052187
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE31BG299364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LOBO Motors

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 270,781 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz S...
 135,766 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue SL
 192,962 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory