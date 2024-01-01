Menu
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Komoka, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,424 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12005353

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,424KM
Good Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DG8BR686940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan