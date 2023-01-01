Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

197,822 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607019
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H50BL825869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

