2011 Honda CR-V

EX

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 251,050KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454094
  • Stock #: 007
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H52BL803219
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Honda CR-V EX

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 

 

Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

