2011 Honda Fit

174,991 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2011 Honda Fit

2011 Honda Fit

LX

2011 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

174,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7776363
  Stock #: 035
  VIN: JHMGE8H53BC800032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 035
  • Mileage 174,991 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Fit

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

