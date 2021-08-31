2011 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7776363

7776363 Stock #: 035

035 VIN: JHMGE8H53BC800032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 174,991 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels

