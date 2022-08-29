2011 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9057049

9057049 VIN: KM8JT3AC1BU216680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

