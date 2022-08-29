Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

236,395 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70th Anniversary

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1663439331
  2. 1663439332
  3. 1663439331
  4. 1663439331
  5. 1663439333
  6. 1663439333
  7. 1663439332
  8. 1663439331
  9. 1663439331
  10. 1663439332
  11. 1663439331
  12. 1663439333
  13. 1663439332
  14. 1663439332
  15. 1663439332
  16. 1663439331
  17. 1663439331
  18. 1663439333
  19. 1663439332
  20. 1663439333
  21. 1663439356
  22. 1663439357
  23. 1663439357
  24. 1663439357
  25. 1663439357
  26. 1663439357
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

236,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068797
  • Stock #: 070
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GTXBC676102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE "70TH ANNIVERSARY" 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2013 Honda Accord EX...
 99,100 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 236,395 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento SX
 190,033 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory