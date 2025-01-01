$11,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,959KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3BC566347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,959 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
