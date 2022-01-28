2011 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 5 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8253082

8253082 Stock #: 006

006 VIN: 5TFUM5F1XBX022231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,550 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

