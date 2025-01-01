Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2012 ACURA MDX TECH PKG ! </strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519-666-2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226-289-5416</span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

2012 Acura MDX

257,095 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Acura MDX

Tech Pkg - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12546578

2012 Acura MDX

Tech Pkg - CERTIFIED

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1747845065
  2. 1747845067
  3. 1747845070
  4. 1747845069
  5. 1747845068
  6. 1747845067
  7. 1747845068
  8. 1747845067
  9. 1747845069
  10. 1747845068
  11. 1747845062
  12. 1747845064
  13. 1747845056
  14. 1747845065
  15. 1747845056
  16. 1747845062
  17. 1747845070
  18. 1747845060
  19. 1747845066
  20. 1747845070
  21. 1747845062
  22. 1747845065
  23. 1747845067
  24. 1747845062
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,095KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 051
  • Mileage 257,095 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 ACURA MDX TECH PKG ! 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2012 Acura MDX Tech Pkg - CERTIFIED for sale in Komoka, ON
2012 Acura MDX Tech Pkg - CERTIFIED 257,095 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium for sale in Komoka, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 45,482 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE - LEATHER for sale in Komoka, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE - LEATHER 153,025 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2012 Acura MDX