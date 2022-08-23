Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

141,252 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition 4x4

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1661378735
  2. 1661378735
  3. 1661378735
  4. 1661378735
  5. 1661378735
  6. 1661378735
  7. 1661378735
  8. 1661378734
  9. 1661378734
  10. 1661378735
  11. 1661378735
  12. 1661378734
  13. 1661378735
  14. 1661378735
  15. 1661378734
  16. 1661378734
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981929
  • Stock #: 058
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA6CG301289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC SIERRA 1500 NEVADA EDITION 4X4.

Clean No Rust. Certified Ready To Go.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2009 Acura TSX
194,250 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza AW...
 140,486 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 CE...
 186,734 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory