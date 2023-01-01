Menu
2012 Honda Civic

185,613 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,613KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 9563659
  VIN: 2HGFB2F40CH119257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-XXXX

519-666-0660

