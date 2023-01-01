2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 6 1 3 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563659

9563659 VIN: 2HGFB2F40CH119257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,613 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.