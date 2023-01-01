$9,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
185,613KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9563659
- VIN: 2HGFB2F40CH119257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
